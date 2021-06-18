Calls for Government to roll out antigen testing pilot programme for foreign travel 'immediately'

The committee has urged Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to write to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan requesting the pilot programme's urgent commencement.

THE Oireachtas transport committee has recommended that the Government roll out an antigen testing pilot programme for foreign travel immediately.

Dr Holohan met with the committee this week and, according to the committee, he said he supports a pilot antigen programme for aviation but that he has received no such request from the Government.

“At Wednesday’s committee meeting, Dr Holohan was fully supportive of our specific proposal to immediately roll out a rapid antigen testing pilot programme for aviation,” Cathaoirleach Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said.

"However, he informed us that, to date, he has received no such request from any Government department or Minister.

“Our Committee has strongly recommended to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that the Government, without delay, write to and engage directly with Dr Holohan, Nphet and the aviation sector to immediately roll-out a rapid antigen pilot testing programme.

"It is vital that the logistics and ICT systems for mass serial rapid antigen testing are in place and in line with the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate (Digital Green Certificate) here.”

The Fine Gael TD added that, from his meeting with Nphet, he believes the Government-commissioned report of the Covid-19 rapid testing group – more commonly known as the Ferguson Report – has yet to be fully discussed and considered by Nphet.

In the report, published three months ago, it recommends a serial rapid antigen testing pilot programme across a number of sectors, including aviation.

Mr O’Donnell said clarity on why there has been such a delay on this kind of pilot programme for aviation is needed.

“Furthermore, in planning this pilot programme, the Committee recommends that the Government’s chief scientific advisor and member of Nphet, Professor Mark Ferguson, and his colleagues on the Covid-19 rapid testing group are consulted,” he added.

“The Committee has requested Minister Ryan to confirm that the matter is being expedited, providing a specific commencement date for the rapid antigen testing pilot programme for aviation.

“No further time can be lost here as aviation is crucial to Ireland’s connectivity and competitiveness, supporting over 140,000 jobs, almost 40,000 of which are direct employment by the sector.”