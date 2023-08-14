Calls for Government to offer ‘fertility leave’ for employees undergoing IVF

The Government faces growing pressure to roll out paid fertility leave for workers as it prepares to launch its first free IVF scheme next month.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced full funding for one round of IVF or ICSI treatment from September.

A Department of Children spokesperson did not give a direct response when asked if new laws to entitle workers to statutory leave are being considered.

She said the department “is examining the needs of working parents regarding reproductive health”.

She noted that a pregnant employee is entitled to paid time off work to attend antenatal medical appointments and classes under Maternity Protection Acts.

“Family leave provisions are kept under review to ensure that they are appropriate to the needs of working parents,” the spokesperson added.

Some employers, including legal firm Arthur Cox, already offer 10 days’ fully paid leave a year for employees undergoing fertility treatment, or whose partners are undergoing treatment.

Due to the lack of a statutory entitlement to fertility leave, the Labour Party drafted a bill that includes a provision for up to 10 days’ leave for those seeking IVF treatment. It is at committee stage in the Seanad. Labour Senator Marie Sherlock, who has undergone IVF treatment in the past, said it is far from a one-day procedure.

“It involves a series of tests and procedures and there are stages to the treatment. It all has to be monitored correctly and there needs to be appropriate timing for procedures,” she said.

“You can’t put it on a calendar and say I want to do it on this date.

“Some workplaces have flexibility, but for many others including those working in the health profession, or retail and customer-facing roles, they have very set working hours and face enormous challenges in terms of undergoing treatment.”

On This Day In History - August 14th

Ms Sherlock said many workers resort to taking annual leave during treatment.

“It is fantastic that finally a publicly subvented IVF treatment is being introduced, although we are concerned about some of the detail,” she said. “We are trying to progress our bill of two years ago with the Government.

“There was a huge amount of positivity in terms of recognising the need for leave within the workplace and there will be pressure for movement on this in the autumn.

“The funding was brought in very much from a health perspective. However, health is not the only issue here if people are to be given a fighting chance of getting through the treatment.”

Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) social policy spokesperson Laura Bambrick said it is important that employment legislation and workers’ rights keep pace with changes in and outside the workplace.

“In this regard, it was very welcome to hear Minister (Roderic) O’Gorman (last) week announce work has commenced on menstrual and menopause good practice policies, following ‘stop the stigma’ awareness-raising campaigns by women in Ictu-affiliated unions,” Ms Bambrick said.

“A simple amendment to the Maternity Protection (Time Off for Antenatal and Postnatal Care) Regulations, which have been in operation since 1995, could be all that is required to cover paid time off for workers’ IVF appointments.”