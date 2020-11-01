Calls for Dublin Bus to provide designated services to HSE staff as 25pc capacity leaves many stuck

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) is calling on public transport providers to have designated hospital buses for HSE staff as services are under pressure due to new capacity restrictions.

In line with the government’s living with Covid plan, public transport capacity is restricted to 25pc. Due to this, many passengers are being left behind, with this issue being most apparent on buses early in the morning in Dublin.

In other cases, according to the union, the 25pc capacity recommendation is not being adhered to, because bus drivers “don’t like leaving people behind”.

In a letter sent from the NBRU to the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Dublin Bus on Friday, October 30, the trade union has outlined the routes that are most affected and leaving HSE staff at the side of the road.

According to the Union, the 13 bus becomes full before Clondalkin Village and the 40 becomes full before Neilstown Village so neither can serve James’s Hospital.

The 151, 27, 65, 77a and 150 all become full before being able to reach either Crumlin Children’s Hospital, the Coombe or Tallaght Hospital.

Other routes that are affected leaving people unable to attend Connolly Hospital and the Mater Hospital respectively include the 38 and 16.

The NBRU is asking the NTA and Dublin Bus to consider having designated buses for HSE and hospital staff as it is “causing much angst” among bus drivers.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said: “Although the issues surrounding the difficulties that commuters are experiencing in accessing busses because of the current 25pc capacity restrictions have been previously highlighted, it would appear that problems still obtain across a range of Bus Routes.

“Whilst the Halloween Mid-term break did bring some relief with schools being closed, the realist is that those routes that serve up to nine Hospitals across Dublin are still experiencing capacity difficulties, with vital frontline HSE staff being unable to access their bus to work.”

He added that the decision of who does or doesn’t get on the bus shouldn’t be left to the bus driver, saying: “Leaving the decision of who does, or does not access a bus to the driver, is causing much angst, and the reality being that bus drivers, in general, do not like leaving people behind, thereby having the effect of a considerable amount of buses being way beyond the 25pc capacity recommended by public health experts.”

Due to the capacity restrictions, the NTA is pleading with customers to only use public transport for essential travel and to avoid peak-time travel.

NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham has stressed that this issue will only get worse as schools return on Monday.

In a statement released today, she said: “The return of schools on Monday is likely to give rise to additional pressure. We are anxious to make sure that customers are aware of the situation.

“NTA is asking people to avoid travelling at peak times and only to use public transport for essential purposes. Nobody wants to see a situation where essential workers, such as those on the healthcare frontline, cannot get on a bus.

“People who can work from home should work from home.”

The NTA CEO added that if passengers can walk or cycle to work then they should.

“We continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible,” she said.

“Customers who have no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and plan ahead accordingly.

“Drivers and other public transport staff are working in a very challenging environment, and customers should remain respectful of them at all times.

“And of course, wear a face covering while using public transport.”

Online Editors