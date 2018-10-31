A teenager has been treated for a stab wound to the chest after being attacked on a train last night.

Calls for dedicated Transport Police after teen stabbed in chest on train

The incident happened as the train was at Killester station at 10pm.

Gardaí are investigating the assault after the victim was taken to Beaumont hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The victim is in his late teens and it is understood that he and his attacker are known to each other.

A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene and taken to Raheny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning.

Reacting to the incident, Labour Party Senator, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, has said the latest violent incident shows the need for a dedicated transport police.

“Reports of a stabbing incident on board a northbound DART service at 10pm on Tuesday October 30th between Killester and Harmonstown underlines the need for a dedicated Transport Policing service," Senator Ó Ríordáin said in a statement.

“This is the latest in a long list of troubling incidents on the Northside line, with many of the stations being vandalised on a regular basis and a DART being taken over by hooded youths in the summer who attempted to spray paint the carriage in Clongriffin."

“I welcome the fact that Minister Ross has indicated his willingness to explore the possibility of establishing a Transport Police Service. The proposal must be brought to fruition as soon as possible for the safety of commuters and staff on our public transport system.”

