Calls for civic reception after Cheltenham heroics of Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore

A Tipperary TD has called for a civic reception to take place for a leading jockey at Cheltenham Festival Rachael Blackmore.

Ms Blackmore, who has been dubbed “Queen of Cheltenham” in her hometown of Killenaule in Co Tipperary, has won a total of seven races at the festival so far this week.

She made history when she became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has written to Tipperary County Council requesting for a civic reception to take place in her honour “as soon as Covid restrictions allow for such an event to take place.”

“A Civic Reception is the highest honour a local authority can bestow on an individual for their achievements. As such, I have today written to the Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath and all Fianna Fáil Tipperary County Councillors requesting this honour,” said Deputy Cahill.

He added: “Rachael Blackmore is the pride of Tipperary this week.

“Her achievements will go down in history after five major wins this week, including three Grade Ones, most notably the Champion Hurdle. After a week of history making, Killenaule’s Blackmore is now being spoken of in the same breath as McCoy, Walsh and Geraghty.”

He said that her brilliant week will put her firmly in the running for Sportsperson of the Year.

“A week as successful as this has to have Blackmore in contention for Sportsperson of the Year, and it’s only March yet,” the TD added.





Online Editors