Callous murder of widow shocked the elderly across Ireland

Rose Hanrahan died in Limerick in December 2017 Expand
Alexandru Iordache began a life sentence on July 5 for the murder of Rose Hanrahan in her home in December 2017. Expand

Rose Hanrahan died in Limerick in December 2017

Alexandru Iordache began a life sentence on July 5 for the murder of Rose Hanrahan in her home in December 2017.

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

The vile murder of widow Rose Hanrahan (78) continues to cast a long shadow not only over Limerick, but other Irish cities and towns.

Brutally killed in her own Thomondgate home during a bungled burglary on December 15, 2017, the murder shocked the elderly across Ireland and left many families worried about the safety of their relatives.

The crime seemed to encapsulate the worst fears of the elderly – and offered proof that nothing was now sacred within modern society, not even a widow within her own locked home.

