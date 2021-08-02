Callous murder of widow shocked the elderly across Ireland

The vile murder of widow Rose Hanrahan (78) continues to cast a long shadow not only over Limerick, but other Irish cities and towns.

Brutally killed in her own Thomondgate home during a bungled burglary on December 15, 2017, the murder shocked the elderly across Ireland and left many families worried about the safety of their relatives.

The crime seemed to encapsulate the worst fears of the elderly – and offered proof that nothing was now sacred within modern society, not even a widow within her own locked home.

On July 5, Romanian petty criminal Alexandru Iordache (47) began a life sentence after being extradited back to Ireland from the UK and then pleading guilty to Mrs Hanrahan’s killing.

The sentencing judge in the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Michael White, commented that killing the defenceless widow was “horrific, needless and ruthless”.

“She was shown no mercy,” he said. Iordache, for his part, simply said that he “feels sorry for what he did”.

The Hanrahan family paid tribute to the dedication of Limerick gardaí in identifying Iordache and then painstakingly compiling a strong forensic case against him, which culminated in him being tracked to the UK with his brother, Eugen, and then extradited back to Ireland.

The brothers, from Bucharest, had been on the run in the UK after being sought by police in connection with a series of petty thefts.

Gardaí had traced the killer to France after the murder, and believed he had gone to Eastern Europe.

It was Alexandru Iordache’s mistake to return to the UK, where he was eventually traced by police and placed in custody on the petty theft charges he had originally gone on the run over.

Armed with decisive forensic evidence linking him to the murder, once gardaí confirmed his whereabouts, it was a simple matter of applying for a European Arrest Warrant from the UK.

Mrs Hanrahan’s niece, Avril Kenny, told the Central Criminal Court how the past three-and-a-half years have been difficult and traumatic.

While she said having her aunt’s killer face justice and receive a life sentence meant that other families would now be safe from Alexandru Iordache, it offered little comfort given what her family had lost.

Councillor Conor Sheehan – who helps with a meals-on-wheels service for the elderly in Thomondgate – said people in Limerick remain shocked by the killing.

“My own grandfather lives on Athlunkard Street, which is just over half a kilometre away. The average age along the road where he lives is probably between 80 and 85 years,” he said.

“People were very upset by what happened to Rose Hanrahan and were concerned for their elderly relatives. I think the elderly themselves were very concerned.

“That concern has certainly been eased by the person responsible for this vile crime having faced justice. But the threat of crime is something elderly people are very conscious of in modern society.”

Mr Sheehan also pointed out that sales of alarms and personal alert devices soared amongst the elderly in the weeks and months after December 2017.

The widow was attacked and killed in her home after she had been “shoulder surfed” by Alexandru Iordache as she did some Christmas shopping.

She never suspected as she walked back home that her killer was watching her every movement.

On December 14, Mrs Hanrahan had just visited local shops, chatted earlier with family members and then walked back to her home off New Road, overlooking the River Shannon.

A devout woman, she attended all the Christmas ceremonies in the local church.

The Church played an increasingly important role in her life since the death of her beloved husband, Michael, who was a fisherman and a member of Limerick Civic Trust.

Mrs Hanrahan never missed Saturday evening mass in her local St Munchin’s Church.

Fr Donal McNamara and other parishioners recalled that she was in the same pew in the same seat every Saturday evening.

In her home, she had stored away a quantity of cash, both for presents as well as for the regular Christmas offerings.

Mrs Hanrahan never realised that, as she did some final Christmas errands that December 14 evening, she was being carefully watched and targeted for a burglary that would go horribly wrong.

CCTV footage examined by gardaí in the days after the killing showed her being watched by her killer and subsequently followed back to Thomondgate.

Detectives believed the man was after cash and, potentially, Mrs Hanrahan’s ATM card which he may have seen her using. Some time later on that Thursday evening, he gained entry to her locked home by breaking a rear window.

The killer overpowered Mrs Hanrahan, tied her hands, and left her lying on the freezing floor as he ransacked the house. He then killed her before fleeing on foot. Veteran detectives were shocked because the killing was totally unnecessary.

“There was absolutely no need to kill this lady. It was cruel and it was ruthless. He (the killer) may have been trying to cover his tracks and prevent himself being identified, but he was already all over CCTV footage.”

On December 15, Mrs Hanrahan’s relatives became concerned at their inability to contact her.

The widow was discovered lying dead in the hallway of her home that Friday when her sister, Evelyn, and her brother-in-law, Jim, called to check on her.

Her home had been ransacked, but the murderer never found the cash she had stashed away in a hiding place in the kitchen-utility room of her home.

Former mayor of Limerick Sean Lynch, a retired garda, accurately predicted in December 2017 that the killer would be caught.

“With DNA profiling, there is no way out for these people – they will eventually be caught,” he said.