Calling all Normal People fans: Connell's GAA shorts are up for grabs

The shorts Paul Mescal wore in Normal People are up for auction

The GAA shorts that actor Paul Mescal wore when sprinting around the pitch in hit TV series Normal People are due to go up for auction later this month.

The shorts were one of the surprise stars of the series (along with that legendary Argos chain, Rocket ice pops, and Marianne's fringe).

When Paul Mescal was spotted strolling around London in a white pair, it resulted in iconic fashion house Gucci releasing their own pair of similar shorts for €550, and sales for O'Neill's went through the roof.

The pair Connell wore in the series is one of the lots up for grabs as part of the “Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill” taking place online in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation from Friday August 21 at 10am to Friday August 28 at 7pm.

The script of the first episode of Normal People will also by up and is signed by director Lenny Abrahamson and actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Other lots include Conor Murray’s rugby shirt and boots from the Rugby World Cup 201, and Golfer Shane Lowry’s souvenir flag from the 18th hole following his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019, as well as a signed cap and glove.

A double magnum of Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, Grand Cru Classé 1981, signed by Bono, and a Munster Rugby Team’s shirt signed by the 2019/2020 squad are also going under the hammer.

A hand-painted dress from designer Helen Steele; an Irish dancing workshop with Prodijig; a GAA All Stars 2013 framed jersey signed by the team and manager Jim Gavin; a hurley signed by the All Ireland-winning Kilkenny team of 2014; and a number of artworks by Irish artist and TV presenter Róisín Murphy are also being auctioned for the fundraising event.

The auction will raise much-needed funds for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation emergency SOS appeal. Due to COVID-19, the charity has had to cancel a raft of fundraising events and is working hard to fill a projected €250,000 gap in fundraising this year for its vital services for very sick children.

Online Editors