Call to remove domestic violence perpetrators from homes rather than force victims to flee

Taking perpetrators of domestic violence out of homes more swiftly would lessen the need for more refuge spaces to be created and allow more victims and children stay in their homes, a leading domestic violence services network has said.

The view of Safe Ireland comes after Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) to Cabinet.

The strategy vows to have ‘zero tolerance’ for domesic violence and abuse. Under the five-year plan sentences for common offences used by domestic abusers and sexual predators, such as assault causing harm, would be doubled from five years to ten.

Ireland would also double the number of domestic abuse refuge spaces it has from 141 to at least 280.

Safe Ireland, along with the National Women’s Council, acted in an advisory capacity to the Department of Justice on the development of the strategy over the last year and a half.

Its programme and communications manager, Miriam Kivlehan, welcomed the new strategy, but also said there are areas where future changes could be made.

“We would prefer to see a strategy going forward that reduces the requirements for refuge, rather than simply creating refuge spaces. You need a certain proportion of emergency spaces, but there are so many other interventions that can happen that would reduce the need for refuge in the first instance if you have more of a menu of different options,” Ms Kivlehan told Independent.ie.

“In some instances, it is feasible for a woman and children to remain at home and the perpetrator to be removed swiftly, and maybe added security measures put on the house. Where it's feasible for a woman to stay at home it's much more preferable than to have to spend a period of time in a refuge.”

“And it might even be that in order to make that happen, there may be very short numbers of days that people might have to visit some kind of respite. But at the moment it can be weeks and months some people are in refuge”.

Ms Kivlehan added: “The need for refuge happens at a very late stage when you've reached an absolute crisis, and we would also be saying that if there's more training on the range of professionals, including healthcare professionals, GPs, and people that would be in contact with families, if the risk can be identified earlier and interventions happen earlier then it can reduce the need for a woman to have to flee in the first instance.”

Ms Kivlehan said the new strategy will have more of a focus on prevention and also on coordinating policy across all government departments, and one of the most welcome things is the commitment to a dedicated national statutory agency for domestic sexual and gender-based violence.

“That's hugely important because at the moment responsibility for domestic and sexual violence rests with Tusla and on the Department of Children. Safe Ireland has been looking for a single ministry and a dedicated structure, so we would welcome the new statutory agency with the caveat that we would hope that it will have the powers, resources and the responsibility that's necessary to take on that work over the much longer term - for the next two decades, and not just be an agency in name,” she said.

And while a move to increase sentencing for crimes often used in domestic violence situations was also welcomed by Safe Ireland, it said the judicial system can be “glacial” in its pace when it comes to adapting to changes in sentencing structure.

“Harsher measures aren't always deterrent, but they have their place,” Ms Kivlehan said.

“The other side of that is that the actual imposition of maximum sentences is a whole other story. The judicial system is so glacial in its moves. There's very often a conservatism within the judiciary to impose maximum sentences. There have been quite a number of cases where somebody has been given what looks like a generous sentence, but then it's suspended. The minister has a job on her hands there. And having said that I think the strategy is in good hands because she [Minister McEntee] is very committed to this issue.

“She picked it up straight away on her way into the ministry, and she really hasn’t left it down. I do think the fact that there is a woman Minister for Justice is helpful as well in prioritising this issue.

"We would see that across Europe as well. Those countries that have higher levels of female parliamentarians made more advancements in this area. Apart from the obvious ones like Sweden and Finland, places like Spain has 41pc female parliamentarians versus our 20pc.

"They have quite a lot of advancements in the past five to ten years. So that's not insignificant in terms of the commitments to try and do business differently in this strategy.”