Call for Revenue to increase workers’ flat-rate allowances in line with soaring inflation

Official Revenue figures report that just 32,900 people claimed the allowances last year. Photo: Rolling News

Allowances to help hundreds of thousands of workers cover the costs of clothing, equipment and stationery have failed to rise in line with soaring inflation.

Now there is a call for the Government and Revenue to adjust these flat-rate employment allowances, to take account of surging prices.

Taxback.com said there should be a review of the allowances to bring them in line with inflation so they better reflect the costs being faced by workers.

The tax advisory firm said a review is long overdue.

Only about 1pc of Irish workers are claiming the flat-rate employment tax allowance, which allows them to cover some of the costs incurred in carrying out their work duties.

This is despite the tax break being worth hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of euro a year.

Taxback.com urged workers to claim the flat-rate employment expense allowance. It also called on the Government and the Revenue Commissioners to adjust the allowances in line with inflation.

Official Revenue figures report that just 32,900 of Ireland’s more than three million PAYE taxpayers claimed their allowance for flat-rate employment expenses last year. This is equivalent to about 1.1pc of the country’s employees.

The rate of allowance paid varies, depending on the job.

An electrician can claim €153 as a flat-rate expense every year and a bricklayer can claim €175.

Nurses supplying their own uniforms and laundering them can claim €733.

Teachers can claim €518 as a flat-rate expense, if they are a full-time teacher.

Marian Ryan of Taxback.com said: “We estimate that hundreds of thousands of employees are losing out on this valuable tax allowance.”

She said not all employees are entitled to the flat-rate expenses allowance, but many are, and just a tiny fraction actually claim what they are owed.

“You can claim the allowance for the last four years, so anyone who has never done so before but puts in a claim now could be in line for a real windfall,” she said.

“The allowance for flat-rate expenses is essentially tax relief which many workers can get to cover the cost of equipment, such as tools, uniform and stationery, which they need for work.

“At the top end of the scale, this allowance is worth thousands a year. For most employees, it is worth a few hundred euro a year.”

Ms Ryan said the allowance is worth €400 a year for pharmacists, €220 for carpenters, and €121 for shop assistants.

“These are all allowances which those workers are entitled to and which could go even the smallest way to alleviating some financial pressures,” she added.

Revenue carried out a comprehensive review of the flat-rate expense allowances in 2018 and 2019 and a number of allowances were expected to be cut or abolished on foot of that review. After some controversy, planned changes to the allowances were deferred until ­January of this year.

However, Revenue said recently that a further review is now required, given the passage of time since the initial review.

Ms Ryan said Revenue should take the follow-up review as an opportunity to increase the allowances so they are a more meaningful reflection of the costs in the workplace today.