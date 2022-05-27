Call for more protected cycle lanes after three teenage cyclists seriously injured in road collisions in one week

A leading cycling campaigner has reiterated calls for more protected cycle lanes following three serious cycling accidents involving teenagers this week – two of whom are in critical condition in hospital.

In the latest incident on Thursday, a 16-year-old girl from Waterford was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition following a collision with a car around 4pm on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The incident follows two other serious collisions involving teenage cyclists in Cork and Galway within a 24-hour period.

Read More

A male in his late teens remains in a serious condition at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following what gardaí described as a “serious road traffic collision” involving a truck around 5.30pm on Monday at Russellstown, Miltown, Tuam, Co Galway.

The young man was initially treated at University Hospital Galway but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Then in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old female cyclist was in a collision with a taxi in Cork city at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay.

She was rushed to Cork University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

“These are three very tragic cases,” said cycling campaigner Kevin Baker, former chair of the Dublin Cycling Committee, which is campaigning for safer conditions for cyclists and promoting cycling in general.

While the circumstances of the three accidents this week remain under investigation, Mr Baker said that much is still needed to improve safety for cyclists.

“Our roads are no where near as safe as they should be,” he told Independent.ie.

“The number one thing we need is a protected cycling infrastructure,” he said of dedicated cycling lanes.

One of the hazards faced by cyclists, especially in urban areas, is the prevalence of trucks, especially older trucks that “have loads of blind spots which makes it much easier to collide,” he said.

SUVs also pose an inherent danger to cyclists because they are high-sided, and cyclists who are struck by them tend to go under the vehicle, he added.

“The number of cyclists that are hit by SUVs is appalling,” he said.

And while cyclists are urged to protect themselves as much as possible by obeying the rules of the road, wearing high visibility clothes and helmets and equipping their bikes with lights and reflectors, he said there is only so much they can do to remain safe.

“You can do everything right and still be involved in a collision,” he said.

The spate of recent accidents came just days after the Road Safety Authority (RSA) issued a statement last Friday to coincide with National Bike Week ending May 22 that reminded motorists to keep a safe distance from cyclists and to slow down when overtaking them on both urban and rural roads.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA said: “It is critical to understand that there is no hierarchy on the roads in terms of safe road use. Everyone using the roads has an equal responsibility to ensure good road user behaviour and to protect vulnerable road users, including cyclists,” he said.

"The RSA would like to remind motorists to look out for cyclists by allowing extra space when overtaking cyclists, by checking their blind spot at junctions, when turning left and changing lanes. It is important to always anticipate a cyclist having to make a sudden move to avoid a pothole or obstruction. We all have a responsibility, whether as motorists, cyclists, or pedestrians to share the road in a safe and responsible manner not only during National Bike Week, but all year round.”

Michael Hennebry, chief superintendent of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said: “Drivers are being reminded of the need to follow all the rules of the road and have a duty of care to cyclists, especially when overtaking, to give them a safe passing distance of at least one metre in speed zones up to 50 km/h and at least 1.5 metres in zones over 50km/h.”

All cyclists have a responsibility to consider their own safety and the safety of other road users. Both motorists and cyclists need to be aware of their impact on overall road safety. Cycling should be a fun and safe pastime, but cyclists also need to make sure their bikes are roadworthy and in good working order to include brakes, tyres, chain, and have lights and reflectors.”

He said an Garda Síochána encourages everyone to “act responsibly on our roads”.

The RSA declined comment on the recent accidents stating: “The RSA does not comment on specific cases and nor would it be appropriate to comment An Garda Síochána are still conducting their investigations into the incidents.”