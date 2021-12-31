Call for hospital activity to be scaled back to emergencies only, as Covid surge escalates

The health service is coming under enormous pressure as Ireland recorded its highest every daily number of Covid-19 infections for the second consecutive day.

Last night the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 20,554 further Covid-19 cases, with tens of thousands more expected in the coming days.

As of 8am yesterday there were 619 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 88 were in ICU.

It was a significant rise on Wednesday when there were 16,428 new cases recoded, itself a record eclipsing the previous one of 13,765 that was confirmed on Christmas Day.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said in the past 24 hours, 148 people with Covid-19 were either admitted to hospital or received a “detected” test result while in hospital. The number of people who now need hospital treatment “is not sustainable”, he warned.

He said it was important to note that these admission figures are increasingly likely to be driven by the surge in Omicron infection which now accounts for over 90pc of PCR confirmed cases in Ireland.

“Over 90pc of people in hospital and intensive care with Covid-19 are there for the management of Covid-19 – less than 5pc of those in hospital or intensive care have ‘incidental’ asymptomatic, non-infectious disease.”

Dr Holohan’s comments came after the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for a plan B to deal with what it has called an escalating capacity crisis. Figures published by the INMO showed 287 patients on trolleys yesterday.

The INMO called for all activity except urgent emergency care to be curtailed in our public hospital system.

“We are yet again seeing high numbers presenting to Emergency Departments across the country,” said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“From experience we know that if there are 287 patients for whom there is no bed in a hospital on December 30, we know that figure will be tripled in early January.

"It is time now to scale back all activity within our public hospital system to emergency activity only.

“Our public health service is too small to try provide emergency care, Covid care and carry out elective treatments. Urgent elective work must be prioritised through the private hospital system.”

She said they know from TrolleyWatch figures that the Regional Hospital Mullingar, Letterkenny University Hospital and Portiuncula University Hospital have been “acting in crisis mode” in the past 48 hours.

“Every year between Christmas and New Year we see a spike in attendance at our Emergency Departments but now in the context of Covid, particularly with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it is wholly irresponsible that we still do not have a Plan B in place for our scaling up capacity within our acute hospital system.

“We need private hospitals on the pitch so our health service can act as one at this extremely difficult time,” she said.

“Our creaking health service is currently being held together by the goodwill of nurses and midwives who are cancelling annual leave and staying beyond their rostered time to ensure that wards are staffed.”

Meanwhile Dr Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, associate professor of clinical medicine at Trinity College and consultant physician at St James’s Hospital, said the true number of Covid-19 cases in the community is likely to be “much higher” as the testing system is currently overwhelmed.