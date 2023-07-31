Call for early warning system as climate change makes mudslides, wildfires and flash floods more common

The aftermath of a gorse fire in Killiney, Dublin, last year. This year, Cork and Kerry have reported an almost 200pc increase in the numbers of blazes being dealt with. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ireland will have to make significant investment in specialised systems to warn of extreme weather events such as flash floods, mudslides and even wildfires as a consequence of climate change, it has been warned.

This year the country has experienced mudslides in Kerry, gorse fires which raged out of control in Cork and flash flooding which caused devastation in Wexford, Dublin and Kerry.

While Ireland has escaped the large-scale extreme weather events such as the massive wildfires which have devastated parts of Greece, Croatia and Italy, the country has been warned that climate change will see events such as wildfires, mudslides, flash floods and violent storms becoming far more commonplace.

One Kerry community has now been hit by four major mudslides and bog slides in the space of 15 years.

Two weeks ago the L-6519 road in Ballymacelligott had to be closed after a damaging mudslide in the wake of torrential rainfall.

Last year, the same community was hit by a major bog slide after torrential rainfall sawtonnes of mud and debris being swept across a local road and bridge.

It swept across a road at Maughanknockane, and left two families trapped in their homes for 19 hours as it was unsafe for them to attempt to leave over local roads.

It followed a previous damaging bog slide in the area in 2008 – again triggered by heavy rainfall.

The August 2022 bog slide resulted in the local road being closed between Kielduff Cross and Carrigcannon Cross, forcing locals into lengthy diversions.

Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald said it was now vital that a warning system be put in place over the potential risk of such mudslides and bog slides.

As an interim measure, Kerry County Council is being urged to erect warning signs on roads where mudslides and bog slides are a threat.

Local community leaders said if special flood warnings can be issued in advance of extreme weather events, there is no reason why a similar alert system cannot be offered for mudslides and bog slides.

However, Kerry County Council said such a system would be expensive.

The council told Radio Kerry that, having examined the issue, it was not considered feasible given the significant resources involved to have such a warning system within an individual municipal district.

It said a number of agencies have been liaising over the matter, including council engineers and the Department of the Environment.

A detailed report is being prepared and this will be submitted to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Concern that bog slides could be a more common occurrence has risen because of global warming – with drier summers and wetter winters making areas of bog land less stable.

Agriculture and Food Authority Teagasc is now being consulted over the provision of special field clearance training courses after the number of gorse fires soared this year with Cork and Kerry reporting an almost 200pc increase in the numbers of blazes being dealt with in just 12 months.

The most serious gorse fires occurred in west Cork last February.

Up to 20 separate gorse fires – set to clear land for farming purposes – merged and threatened to entirely engulf parts of the Mizen Peninsula and Mt Gabriel overlooking the west Cork village of Schull.

Dry conditions and strong winds fanned the fires into an inferno which swept around one mountain.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) operates a major air traffic control hub on top of Mt Gabriel and there were fears it could engulf the complex.

West Cork fire brigade units fought for over 14 hours until the fires were brought under control.