Call for ban on sale of over-the-counter codeine products after man dies from apparent overuse

A REVIEW on the availability of over-the-counter codeine products is urgently required after the revelation that a middle-aged man recently died from complications associated with apparent codeine overuse, a government TD has said.

The man – who was aged in his 50s – died from complications associated with the prolonged use of non-prescription codeine-containing products. His death will be the focus of a coroner's inquest next year.

A total ban on over-the-counter sale of codeine-containing products – a measure introduced by a number of other counties – is now being considered.

A Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) review on the over-the-counter availability of codeine-containing products in Ireland is already under way – but government TD Colm Burke warned that the review needs to be prioritised and concluded as a matter of urgency.

He stressed that public health experts, doctors and pharmacists needed to be carefully consulted on any new measures to be implemented.

His plea came as it emerged the number of prescriptions issued for codeine-containing medicines has surged by more than 22pc since 2012.

Last year, more than one million prescriptions for such codeine-containing products were issued – the equivalent of one prescription for every five people in the country.

Figures showed a jump in prescriptions for the pain reliever issued through the three main state drug schemes – the General Medical Services scheme, the Drugs Payment Scheme, and the Long-Term Illness Scheme.

Mr Burke said: “Last year, 1,110,288 prescriptions were issued for codeine which represents a 22pc jump over the last ten years and a 17pc increase alone since 2018.

“Worryingly, numbers for the overall population could be higher than that, as these figures do not include items where the prescription has been paid for privately or for codeine containing products which can currently be purchased over the counter.”

Medical professionals have expressed concern over recent years about the increasing trend in people buying large amounts of codeine-containing treatments over-the-counter.

An increasing number of pharmacies have had to impose local controls on customers known to be buying excessive amounts of such treatments.

However, such local controls have been effectively bypassed by people travelling to other suburbs and towns for codeine purchases.

“In addition to codeine, the most commonly prescribed opioid-based medications include fentanyl, tramadol, morphine, and hydromorphone," Mr Burke said.

“A total of 571,546 prescriptions for those four drugs were dispensed last year, with both increases and declines in the numbers issued depending on the medication type.

“This compares to 587, 042 tablets issued in 2018, representing a fall of 2pc in prescriptions issued for the four opioid drugs over the five year period.

“Last year over half a million prescriptions (460,975) were issued for Tramadol, an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain, a number which has largely remained similar in recent years. The figures also don’t include another commonly prescribed drug, Oxycodone."

Anecdotal evidence indicates that Ireland is battling an increasing number of people with addictions to over-the-counter pain relief medications.

The national drug strategy, Reducing Harm Supporting Recovery, noted that Ireland remains a country with a relatively large opiate problem.

“Safety concerns around the misuse of common non-prescription medicines containing codeine are long established by medics and patient advocates amid calls for all codeine drugs to be made prescription-only,” it said.

“Codeine is most often used in combination with other analgesics such as paracetamol or ibuprofen and can be bought without a prescription in pharmacies.”

The HPRA review was launched amid concerns about over-the-counter codeine treatments.

“This review should now be concluded urgently,” Mr Burke warned.