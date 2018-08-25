An investigation into the death of hero coastguard Caitríona Lucas has revealed that the Irish coast guard lacked “effective safety management systems” at the time of her death.

'Caitríona Lucas could still be alive' - report into death of hero coastguard highlights serious safety management issues

These systems were previously recommended to the coast guard following a review after a similar accident but were not implemented.

According to The Irish Times, a draft of the official investigation into Ms Lucas’s death by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) also lists other security lapses at the time of the incident, such as the absence of a safety systems manager.

This was despite the recommendations made by an April 2012 review and a similar incident that had occurred in Dingle, Co. Kerry, in 2014.

Caitríona Lucas, who worked as a volunteer with the Doolin Coast Guard for over 10 years alongside her husband, died on September 12, 2016 after she was plunged into rough water alongside two of her colleagues when their boat capsized during a search and recovery mission.

The three rescue volunteers were searching for school volunteer David McMahon.

According to the report, the rescue boat was 20m from the shoreline when it was struck by a large breaking wave, tipping it over before it righted itself off Knockroe point. All three crew were thrown overboard.

A trauma to the side of Ms Lucas’s head was identified during post mortem - the side of the head which should have been protected by her helmet. It was said that she sustained an impact to her head when she was submerged.

The report states that although new marine safety equipment, such as helmets and dry-suits, were provided to coast guard units before the incident, no evidence was found of any formal instruction or training provided for their use.

The report further states, that two of the three helmets recovered after the incident were not completely equipped, they did not have the inner air bladder which is adjustable and is essential in keeping a helmet in place and providing maximum protection.

Moreover, the rescue boat used by the three volunteers - the Delta Rigid Inflatable Boat - was not “certified” to function as a rescue boat, according to the report. It was not “licensed” and also did not have a “radio station license for the ship.”

Furthermore, the report states that “The Effective Safety Management System” - a system that is supposed to draw on reports of other accidents and learn lessons to enhance security - was not followed through by the Irish Coast Guard.

According to sources close to the volunteers, if information about Dingle was widely available, “Caitríona Lucas could still be alive.”

Ms Lucas, who was 41 when she died, is survived by her husband, Bernard Lucas, and their children Ben (22) and Emma (20). Mr Lucas is also a volunteer with the Doolin Coast Guard and has continued to work with the team.

