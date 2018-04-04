A cache of firearms linked to an escalating north Dublin feud has been seized by gardaí.

Cache of arms found in car, but driver still on the run

The weapons, including a sub-machine gun and five handguns, were recovered in Coolock after a Garda pursuit yesterday afternoon.

One line of inquiry is that the major firearms seizure is part of an escalating gang war between crime groupings in the area. A low-level criminal was signalled to pull over by officers on the Greencastle Road, but instead drove away at speed. Following a brief chase, the vehicle crashed on the Priorswood Road and the criminal fled the scene on foot.

He later discarded a bag in Ferrycarrig Park, which was searched and found to contain the weapons and a quantity of ammunition. Gardaí were last night continuing their hunt for the low-level criminal as part of the investigation.

Detectives believe that the firearms belong to a north Dublin serial hitman, who has been feuding with a crime boss known as 'Mr Big'. Specialist gardaí have become increasingly concerned about the dispute following the murder of Ken Finn, an associate of 'Mr Big', in February.

Gardaí last night said they were unaware of underworld reports that the 'serial hitman' had survived a number of attempts on his life in recent days. "This is developing into a very nasty situation indeed, and it was always going to be after the murder of Ken Finn," a senior source said.

"This was not an intelligence-led operation but in fact eagle-eyed gardaí recognised the man driving the car as a known criminal and became suspicious," the source added.

The vehicle, believed to be linked to the investigation, has been seized while the firearms have been sent to the Garda ballistic section in Garda HQ for forensic examination.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing," a Garda spokesman said.

