Cabinet proposals to close off a loophole allowing killers or their estates to benefit from their crimes were significantly delayed as it wasn't deemed a high enough priority.

Cabinet's plan to stop killers benefiting from their crimes stalled as it wasn't 'high priority'

The issue has been highlighted on several occasions in recent years, most recently last week by the family of slain mother Clodagh Hawe.

But the Irish Independent has learned that although the Government signed off on the draft heads of a bill aimed at closing the loophole in July 2017, the legislation itself was not drafted.

The Dáil was informed of this in a debate last October by Junior Minister Andrew Doyle.

He said the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel had delayed drafting the legislation "due to pressure from other legislative priorities".

In the meantime, Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan has been seeking to move forward with a private members' bill to close off the loophole, but this has been delayed as Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan wants to make substantial amendments due to concerns it would have unintended consequences.

Celine Cawley

Mr O'Callaghan's bill has been dubbed Celine's Law, after Celine Cawley who was killed by her husband Eamonn Lillis in 2008. Despite being convicted of manslaughter, Lillis maintained he was entitled to ownership of assets he jointly held with his wife.

Because of the loophole Lillis won the right to a 50pc share of their Irish assets. In contrast, a French court found he had no right to a share in a house they had in France.

Meanwhile, it is feared the estate of Alan Hawe stands to benefit despite his brutal murder of his wife Clodagh and their three sons before taking his own life in August 2016.

The issue was raised when Clodagh Hawe's sister Jacqueline Connolly and mother Mary Coll met Mr Flanagan last week.

Clodagh Hawe

Speaking yesterday, Mr Flanagan said that while he acknowledged the work done by Mr O'Callaghan, he believed changes needed to be made to the Fianna Fáil TD's bill.

"I indeed have the strict obligation and responsibility as minister to ensure that any law we make doesn't have any adverse or unintended consequences," he said.

"I'm giving careful consideration to all aspects of the bill."

Mr Flanagan said he was "very keen to see what improvements we could make at an early date".

Those changes are set to be put forward when the Oireachtas Justice Committee considers the bill.

Its scrutiny of the proposed legislation is expected to get under way on March 27.

The Irish Independent understands the committee has decided to write to Ms Cawley's family to get their views on the proposed law.

AdVIC, an organisation that campaigns for the rights of the victims of homicide and their families and friends, is being invited to attend, as is Professor John Mee, of University College Cork, an expert in land law and family property.

Mr Flanagan is concerned the proposed law as it stands would not apply to someone who aids, abets, counsels or procures the commission of murder, attempted murder or manslaughter. He is also said to be concerned about a number of complex jurisdictional issues which may arise in cases where the killing took place outside the jurisdiction.

However, Mr O'Callaghan has called for the bill to be prioritised by the Government.

