Cabinet were not informed sitting judges had applied for Supreme Court role given to Séamus Woulfe

A number of sitting judges applied for the Supreme Court position to which former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe was eventually appointed.

However, the Cabinet was not made aware other applicants expressed interest in the role when Mr Woulfe was proposed by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Mr Woulfe applied for the position through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) before he stepped down as Attorney General.

Sitting judges are not required to apply for positions through JAAB as they are already members of the judiciary.

Minister McEntee’s spokesperson confirmed she received applications from sitting judges while she also sought a recommendation from JAAB.

“JAAB decided to recommend one candidate, Séamus Woulfe, whom it considered suitable for appointment to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“As is standard practice with judicial appointments, the Minister for Justice, having considered expressions of interest from serving members of the judiciary; other judges eligible for the position; and the recommendation of JAAB, then recommended a name to Cabinet in line with the recommendation of JAAB,” he added.

A senior Government source said this morning ministers were not informed of any other names when Ms McEntee brought a memorandum on Mr Woulfe’s appointment to Cabinet on July 15th.

It is understood the memo did not contain a name but only Mr Woulfe’s name was suggested to the Cabinet for the Supreme Court role that comes with a €223,597 salary.

“The Government decided to nominate Séamus Woulfe for appointment by the President to the Supreme Court,” the minister’s spokesperson said. “Discussions at Cabinet and with ministerial colleagues are confidential,” he added.

In July, when Mr Woulfe was appointed, Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the appointment saying it was a “judicial appointment board appointment” and added: “I can't interfere in that nor would I attempt to.”

Three years ago, Mr Martin was extremely critical of Mr Varadkar after it emerged former Attorney General Marie Whelan was appointed to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

The Fianna Fáil leader described the appointment as "directly political" after it emerged it was agreed at Enda Kenny's last Cabinet meeting as Taoiseach. Ms Whelan was in attendance at the meeting when the decision was made.

Mr Woulfe served as Attorney General during Leo Varadkar’s three years as Taoiseach and is a long time Fine Gael supporter.

Fianna Fail and Green Party did not respond to requests for comment.

