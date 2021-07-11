Cabinet ministers will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow to sign off on plans to reopen indoor hospitality.

These plans will see the EU Digital Covid Cert (DCC) be used as a ‘vaccine pass’ to allow people who are vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid-19 avail of indoor dining and drinking in restaurants and pubs.

Hospitality staff will have to scan passes at the door before customers are allowed to enter.

While a date has not been set for when pubs and restaurants will reopen, this will likely be decided at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.

It is also believed the date will be based on how quickly the emergency legislation can be passed through the Dáil and Seanad.

The new laws will then have to be signed by President Michael D Higgins.

Indoor dining will be reopened on a phased system, where vaccinated and recovered people will be allowed indoors first.

The use of antigen testing will be explored later and this will be overseen by the Government’s working group on antigen testing, chaired by president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland Prof Mary Horgan.