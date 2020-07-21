Cabinet to sign off on legislation to give pay increase to three super junior ministers

The Cabinet is expected to sign off on legislation which will provide pay increases for three super junior ministers.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath drafted legislation which allows the Government give pay hikes to three rather than two ministers of State who sit at the cabinet table.

The current legislation allows for an extra €16,288-a-year allowance in addition to the minister of State salary of €124,439 for two members of Cabinet.

The three ministers of State who set to benefit from the law of change are Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers, who is chief whip, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughten, who is minister of State for roads, and Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett who is a junior minister in the Department of Agriculture.

The last government was unable to give a pay increase to former Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor as legislation only permitted increases for two junior ministers.

Disability Minister Finian McGrath and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe were already in receipt of the allowance.

Meanwhile, Mr McGrath was forced to defended the Government's plans for hiring a team of special advisers after a claim that it's "fast becoming a circus".

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell raised the issue in the Dáil amid reports that Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will be hiring 17 special advisers between them.

She highlighted proposals being considered by the government to cut the top rate of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment as she said: "where cutbacks are concerned these do not appear to apply to well-paid government advisers."

Ms Farrell asked Mr McGrath for the number of special advisers to be hired across all government departments and the salaries they would get.

Mr McGrath said his Department is to issue guidelines on the arrangements for the staffing of ministerial offices, a process that happens at the start of every new Dáil.

He said Cabinet ministers get two special advisers and junior ministers that don't attend Cabinet get one.

He said the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and party leaders in government can hire more.

Salaries for the advisers of Cabinet ministers range from €87,325 to €101,114 and those appointed by Ministers of State get between €67,659 and €78,816.

Those appointed usually start at the lower end of the scale but Department secretaries general can approve higher points on the scale "where they are satisfied that this is justified".

The same salary restrictions don't apply to advisers hired for the Taoiseach or Tánaiste.

Mr McGrath said no special advisers have been formally appointed yet.

Some are already working for the new team of ministers but they can only be formally appointed once the new guidelines are approved by government.

Mr McGrath said that all details will be published on the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform website.

Ms Farrell argued that when ministers have "entire departments to assist with their work, it seems less than prudent to be spending taxpayers’ money on costly advice sourced from elsewhere."

She claimed Mr Martin is to have a chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, three special advisors and an economic advisor while Mr Varadkar is to have an aide-de-camp and "five or six advisers".

She said Mr Ryan is to have "four or five advisers".

"This is fast becoming a circus," Ms Farrell claimed.

