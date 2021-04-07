The Cabinet is expected to add EU countries to its Covid-19 ‘high risk’ list next Tuesday, which would mean arrivals from those countries would have to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine.

While 26 additional countries were added to the list yesterday, no European states were included.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he expects Cabinet to sign off on additional EU countries next week.

“I would expect the decision on this would be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday and it would take a number of days after that to implement whatever measures, but that’s the timeline I was expecting,” he said.

“Additional countries will be added and for some people, that will present a real burden but it’s a burden we’re going to have to bear because we want to err on the side of caution.”

Last week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly proposed to add the US, France, Germany and Italy to the list. However, this move was opposed by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney argued that further consultation and discussion would be needed with the EU before those countries could be added.

Following controversy and a possible legal challenge, the Government will now re-examine the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

Ministers will look at shortening hotel stays for arrivals who produce several negative tests, how it should apply to those who have been vaccinated and if there is a way to “beef up” mandatory quarantine at home.

According to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, it is “perfectly legitimate” to look at shortening hotel stays in some circumstances.

“I think it is perfectly legitimate that we would ask is it possible to shorten the length of mandatory quarantine if there's several negative tests, if it’s possible to beef up or increase mandatory home quarantine.

“Thirdly, if you're travelling to Ireland and you’ve been fully vaccinated from Covid and a certain period of time has elapsed, presumably you pose less of a risk,” he said.

Mr Harris said that Government departments will “tease through” those issues and Cabinet will sign off on a decision next Tuesday.

There has been much uproar surrounding the hotel quarantine system, including its slow implementation and the State is now facing an impending legal challenge.

Mr Harris said “anybody in Ireland” has the right to take a legal challenge and the Government was “guided closely” in its legal advice by the Attorney General.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said the Government should move “at haste” to add countries to the ‘high risk’ list.

“We cannot afford, for example, a new, more virulent strain of the virus coming into the country at such a crucial time.

“What we’re seeing is politics being played between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and who are the biggest losers in this? The public.

“The Government cannot get its act together on legislation it drafted and passed only a matter of weeks ago,” he added.

