Cabinet secret memo warns of threat to ‘social cohesion’ over Ukrainian refugees

  • Accommodation crisis looms for 5,000 Ukrainians
  • Disruption to transport, travel and tourism expected
Undated handout photo of Lily Smirnova who leads art classes at an orphanage set up to help young Ukrainian refugees Expand

Hugh O'Connell

The Government has been secretly warned that the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees into towns and cities across the country poses a risk to social cohesion and integration, particularly among deprived communities.

Ministers have also been told that the current humanitarian response could become unsustainable in the coming weeks, with a risk that those displaced by the war in Ukraine may not be able to secure accommodation, education, income support or access employment.

