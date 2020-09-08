Cabinet meeting to discuss reopening all pubs on September 21 but doubts over Dublin bars

The Cabinet is meeting today to discuss plans to allow all pubs reopen on September 21.

However, Dublin pubs may have to wait longer to reopen than those in other counties due to the rise in new Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Senior government and public health sources suggested reopening pubs in Dublin would not be possible if cases continue to rise at the current rate of infection.

The move to reopen pubs that do not serve food comes after months of resistance from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) who insisted allowing them to open will be detrimental to the fight against the coronavirus.

The Taoiseach and his ministers are unusually meeting today to discuss the reopening of pubs before receiving official advice from Nphet on their plans.

A senior Government source said it would be “ridiculous” to reopen pubs in Dublin “if the current trajectory continues in the same direction”.

A public health source said: “I know there’s huge pressure on the Government but I can’t see how you can open pubs in Dublin at the moment.”

Yesterday, the Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn called on people in Dublin and Limerick to be more vigilant as the number of new cases in both counties continued to rise.

"We are particularly concerned about Dublin and Limerick. We've seen an increase in cases in those two counties in particular over the past number of weeks,” Mr Glynn said.

"I can't say it strongly enough tonight that people in Dublin, in particular, need to adhere to physical distancing, they need to cut down their social contacts,” added

Mr Glynn said there needs to be a "higher level of risk perception" and that if "if you meet people, meet them outside" instead of inside the house.

Limits of gatherings of six and 15 should be "absolute maximums, not targets" he said.

Speaking on RTÉ, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said he takes seriously the warnings from Mr Glynn and said the next seven days are "crucial" in tackling the virus.

"We need to make decisions based on public health advice. We need to hit reset in terms of our conversation on Covid. We need a new national plan... which will outline to people what will the next few weeks and months look like and try give certainty to publicans, businesses owners and students and everybody across our country," he added.

