Cabinet gives green light to formal application to co-host Euro 2028 with the UK

The Cabinet has signed off on a joint application between Ireland and the UK to co-host the Euro 2028 football tournament.

Ireland has already formally submitted a preliminary application, but the green light from senior ministers will see a formal submission of the final plan.

Cabinet ministers incorporeally signed off on the plan, which has been welcomed by the FAI.

An FAI spokesperson said last night: “The FAI notes and welcomes today’s decision by the Government of Ireland to support the bid to co-host UEFA Euro 2028 ahead of the formal submission of the final five nation joint bid to UEFA tomorrow.”

The five football associations of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales will also form part of the UEFA bid, the deadline of which is noon on Wednesday.

At the time of the preliminary submission, then sports minister Jack Chambers said the cost of hosting the games will cost €135m.

Officials were privately confident it will secure the tournament with the only other country having expressed interest in hosting the games being Turkey.

Cabinet was told last year of the economic and social benefits to co-hosting the Euros, as well as increased participation in sports and boosts to tourism.

A report which was conducted following the 2016 Euros in France showed that a total of 613,000 visitors had come to France for the event, spending an average of €154 per day.

The report said the estimated economic impact of hosting the tournament for France was €1.22bn.

While there is no fee to hold the games, upgrades to venues, policing and fan zones would have to be paid for by the Irish taxpayer.

The Department of Tourism has been contacted for comment.