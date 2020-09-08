Cabinet agrees to allow all pubs to reopen from September 21 - but there may be local restrictions

The Cabinet has agreed to allow all pubs reopen from September 21.

However, ministers also agreed pubs could be subjected to local restrictions with fears still mounting over the rise of new cases in Dublin and Limerick.

A Cabinet source said they would “not be surprised” if more restrictions were introduced in both counties in the coming weeks.

Pubs that don’t serve food will also be forced to only offer table service and customers will not be able to order at bars or sit at them.

The move to allow pubs to reopen follows weeks of pressure from Vintner groups.

