Cabinet agrees on ten day home quarantine and two negative PCR tests for UK arrivals

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the more strict quarantine is to "hold the Delta variant at bay" for as long as possible.

Arrivals to Ireland from the UK will be required to undergo a 10-day home quarantine and produce two negative PCR results under a tightening of rules agreed by Cabinet this morning.

Transport minister earlier said that the 10-day quarantine was for the interim period between now and July 19 when international travel resumes, but said the situation will be “reviewed” again in July.

The memo containing the more strict measures was signed off on by cabinet this morning and is in response to the Delta or Indian variant of Covid-19 becoming the dominant strain in the UK.

The Delta variant is believed to be up to 60pc more transmissible than the current dominant variant in Ireland.

“The Delta variant in the UK is a concern. It’s likely, subject to cabinet agreeing, that we will change our recommendations on people arriving from the UK, just for this period, as there is a concern with this variant.

“It will be a tightening, rather than being able to release yourself from self-quarantine after five days; we’re saying now make that 10 days, on the back of two PCR tests to show negative,” Minister Ryan said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Read More

The transport minister said these more stringent measures for those arriving from the UK are to “hold that [variant] back for as long as we can” while the vaccination programme progresses.

Minister Ryan said that there were “small numbers” of the Delta variant in Ireland, and that it was largely concentrated in the East of Ireland, and said “the more we can delay its spread, the better”.

Mr Ryan said the move was “cautious” and acknowledged coronavirus was changing and said “we have to change with it”.

As reported by Independent.ie this morning, 400,000 people awaiting their second dose of AstraZeneca will not be able to travel abroad until they are fully vaccinated. The interval between first and second doses can be up to 12 weeks.

Minister Ryan said these people will begin receiving texts in the coming week about their second dose, which he said “will be moved towards a shorter interval, so rather than the full 12 weeks it will be gradually reduced down to eight.

“By the time that travel window opens on July 19, most of them should have had their second dose,” Minister Ryan said.

Minister Ryan said there is a “significant” amount of AstraZeneca expected to arrive into Ireland next month to meet the demand for second doses.

The transport minister said there will be a Shannon Airport task force created by Government to attract new industries into the region as well as to protect existing jobs in the area.

This comes as Lufthansa Technik announced they are carrying out a strategic review of their operations in Shannon, which has led to fears for the 500 jobs at the plant.

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has expressed hope that the jobs at Lufthansa Technik can be saved as a result of a successful restructuring of the business or a buyer being found in the coming weeks for the Clare-based operation.

Deputy McNamara said workers have been informed that a decision on the company’s future will be made by management by mid-July.