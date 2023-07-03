CAB target killed in Sligo motorcycle crash remembered as ‘adoring father’

A convicted criminal who died in a motorcycle crash, in Co Sligo last week, has been remembered as an adoring father.

Ian McMorrow, of Rathbraughan Park, Sligo town, died in the accident outside Sligo town on the N16 at Glencar on Thursday evening.

McMorrow was a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and was described as being “actively involved the sale and supply of drugs” in the High Court in May. McMorrow’s criminal career and connections with other drug dealers were detailed in affidavits submitted to the court as part of the CAB case.

A death notice for Mr McMorrow says he was the “dearly loved partner of Claudia”.

“Adored dad of Miley, Pearl and Mia. Cherished son of Patrick and Margaret,” it says.

“Sadly missed by his loving family; siblings Kenneth, Leona, Eric, Nanny Maura, Angie, John and boys, Spongie, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.”

Symbols of Mr McMorrow’s life were brought to the alert at his funeral mass in St Anne’s Church, Carnmore, this morning. They included a Liverpool FC jersey and flag and a motorcycle helmet. Many of those in attendance also wore Liverpool jerseys in honour of their deceased relative and friend.

Chief celebrant Fr Pat Lombard said Mr McMorrow’s “little family” had been left devastated by the tragic accident that took his life.

“How tragic it is for a much-loved partner and father to be gone from his family,” he said.

“Never to come through the hall doors again, never to play with and embrace the ones he loved, the ones who loved him so much. We all extend are deepest sympathies to you, as a little family left devastated by Thursday’s tragic road traffic accident.”

Family friend Tanya gave the eulogy and she said Mr McMorrow “shared a special bond” with all his loved ones.

“He loved his partner Claudia and they brought three beautiful daughters into the world,” she said.

“Being their daddy is what made him happiest. He adored them and was so proud to be there’s. He will always watch over ye.”

Tanya said Mr McMorrow had a “heart as big as a bucket” and a loving nature that “money couldn’t buy. “You just couldn’t help but love him,” she said.

Mr McMorrow was interested in cars and motorbikes since he was very small and Tanya said he would have “loved” the guard of honour which his friends organised on Sunday evening.

“Ian always had a cheeky grin on his face right up until the very end… He had a contagious laugh and was always up to mischief,” she added.

“He was no angel, but he was a lovable rogue who will live in all of our hearts. But for now it’s goodbye Ian, a loving son, brother, partner, father, cousin, uncle, grandson, nephew and friend.

“You’ve left all of our hearts broken. Fly high Ian, watch over your family and friends. Until we meet again, we all love you.”

A funeral service was held for Mr McMorrow at Sligo Cemetery following this morning’s funeral service.