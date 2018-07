The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized a Ford Mondeo, documents and mobile phones following the search of a premises in Co Sligo.

CAB seizes number of items following search of Sligo premises

Officers conducted a search as a residential premises in Sligo Town this morning.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

Revenue and the Department of Employments Affairs and Social Protection were also involved in the operation.

