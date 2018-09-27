CAB seizes high-end vehicles, designer handbags and freezes €145k in bank accounts following morning raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau has frozen almost €150,000 in bank accounts and seized high end vehicles, watches and designer handbags in targeted raids against suspected members of a drug trafficking gang.

Bureau officers searched six houses, four professional offices and three business premises during the raids this morning in north and west Dublin and Bray.

The officers were backed up by members of the special crime task force during the searches.

The raids are part of an investigation into two brothers, who are suspected of being linked to a big drug dealing gang, based mainly in west Dublin.

The 152 Mercedes C220 seized

The gang has been the focus of inquiries by several garda units in the past and this is the latest blow to the activities of suspected members of the drugs ring.

The CAB secured a freezing order on a total of €145,000 held in bank accounts and while officers also seized four vehicles including an Audi 14, a Mercedes and a VW Passat.

The searches were also carried out at offices, owned by solicitors, accountants and auctioneering firms, as well as the premises of three companies suspected of being linked to some members of the gang.

A motor dealership was also targeted in the investigation.

Designer handbags were also seized

Today's operation is the latest in a lengthy series of CAB inquiries into assets believed to be the proceeds of crime carried out by gangs across the State.

Online Editors