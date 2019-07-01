CAB seizes Dublin home of couple after it claimed property was acquired with proceeds of crime

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized the home of a couple in Dublin after it claimed the property was acquired with the proceeds of crime.

Kenneth Carpenter and Elaine Byrne handed over the keys to their home at Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin to the law enforcement agency this morning following a High Court order issued in December.

The CAB, alleged that Mr Carpenter is active in the sale and supply of drugs, has a number of previous convictions for drugs offences and associates with known criminals in south and west Dublin.

A small number of gardai and bureau officials arrived at the empty property at 9.45am this morning in unmarked cars and carried out an inspection of its interior.

Members of CAB pictured outside the property which they repossessed Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Thirty minutes later, hired contractors began to secure the house and board up its windows.

It’s understood that the couple left the property in “immaculate condition” before peacefully leaving a number of days ago.

The bureau claims they had an affluent lifestyle and spent lavishly despite the fact there is no credible explanation for the source of their funds.

Money spent by them does not correlate with their known income, the CAB also claims.

An order was sought deeming the house, purchased for €317,000 in 2007, as acquired with the proceeds of crime.

The CAB claims Mr Carpenter submitted false information to obtain a mortgage for it.

He described himself as a car firm salesperson earning some €75,000 a year, but the CAB said Mr Carpenter did not work for that company.

It is hoped that South Dublin County Council will purchase the house and offer it to a local family.

A source told Independent.ie that the new occupants will be notified of its previous owners as "a duty of care".

The CAB claims the house is worth €220,000 but that €284,500 remains owing on it and that mortgage payments made on the property by Mr Carpenter came from the proceeds of his criminal conduct.

CAB officers claimed that extensive works have been done to the house, which has been finished to a high standard.

The renovations include the installation of CCTV to the front and back of the property.

The court heard that CAB officers seized a number of items from the house in May 2017, including €20,000 in cash and a bulletproof vest.

Rolex, Breitling and Hublot watches and a Chanel handbag estimated to be worth more than €70,000 were also discovered and seized by gardai.

The court heard the couple had travelled extensively in recent years.

CAB claims that since 2010 they have spent around €20,000 on flights alone, to the UK, various European destinations and several trips to the United States where they went on a cruise, as well as to Mexico and Dubai.

It is claimed that in 2016 and 2017 Ms Byrne purchased thousands of euro worth of designer goods and had a platinum Brown Thomas loyalty card despite insisting her only source of income was her lone parent's allowance.

The court heard the couple had also consented to orders in relation to other items seized from them, which the CAB says are the proceeds of crime, included BMW and Citroen cars purchased in 2016 in exchange for cash and a trade-in.

