CAB seize €264,000 cash, BMW, Rolex watches and designer clothes in Dublin and Wicklow raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) today seized €264,000, a new BMW car, two Rolex watches and a selection of designer clothes in raids in Dublin and Wicklow.

The raids were conducted as part of an operation targeting the assets of members of a suspected Organised Criminal Group based in Dublin and Wicklow.

The operation consisted of the search of two residential properties along with three professional premises.

Among the items seized were: €248,149 frozen in various bank accounts; cash to the value of €11,800 and $4,000 Australian Dollars; a 201 registered BMW 318; one gents and one ladies Rolex watch and a selection of designer clothes.

A garda spokesperson said: “Today’s operation is seen as a significant development in CAB targeting organised crime gangs involved in committing rural crimes across the country.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors