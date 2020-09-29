CAB seize €140,000 cash in raids as part of operation linked to a criminal gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau have seized over €140,000 in cash and in three separate bank accounts as part of a search in Newbridge, County Kildare.

The raids were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into a criminal gang operating in the Greater Dublin area today.

Four houses and one commercial premises were searched as part of the target operation linked to a gang involved in guttering installation and roofing repairs.

A Garda spokesperson said “the individuals concerned target the vulnerable and the elderly. Today marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation.”

The search operation was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel assisted by the ASU, Kildare Divisional Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit.

Previous to today's search €103,852 in cash had been seized as part of this investigation, gardaí confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.

