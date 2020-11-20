CAB raid Dublin and Cavan properties as part of investigation into harassment of Quinn Industrial Holdings employees

Gardaí investigating the harassment of senior officials connected to Quinn Industrial Holdings have seized phones and documents during raids carried out in Dublin and Cavan today.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), along with other agencies, searched residences and business premises as part of the investigation.

During the course of this operation, a number of electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers, along with documentation relating to financial matters and property ownership was seized.

This search operation was conducted as part of the Criminal Assets Bureau’s investigation into events that began in January 2015, which include the harassment of senior officials of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of members of the Organised Criminal Group responsible for these crimes.

This harassment escalated from 2016 and included criminal damage, assault causing harm, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion.

Today’s searches are a significant development in the CAB investigation.

More to follow..

Online Editors