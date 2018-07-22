Bye dry July: Met Éireann warns of dramatic weather change this week

Ireland's few weeks of glorious sunshine will feel like a distant memory this week as Met Éireann has predicted rain for most parts of the country.

Ireland's few weeks of glorious sunshine will feel like a distant memory this week as Met Éireann has predicted rain for most parts of the country.

The national forecaster expects heavy rain to hit Connacht and Ulster on Monday, with the rain slowly making its way towards the south east.

Things will improve on Tuesday with some bright and sunny spells, but the rain will return on Wednesday.

Rain will develop along the west coast in the afternoon, gradually pushing inland through the evening.

The wet weather will become heavy and will extend eastwards across the country overnight.

There will be further outbreaks of rain during Thursday morning.

However, things look better for the weekend as Friday is to be a "much brighter and fresher" day.

"Good sunshine during the morning but showers will break out in the afternoon," Met Éireann says.

And while the sunshine will largely disappear, the warm temperatures will remain with highs of 24 degrees expected throughout the week.

A Status Yellow drought advisory remains in place until 3pm Wednesday as soil moisture deficits will generally remain in excess of 75mm over the coming week.

Online Editors