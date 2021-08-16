By Jupiter! Solar system’s largest planet set to shine bright in the sky this week

Stargazers can set their sights on Jupiter on Thursday as it is at its closest to the Earth and at its brightest this week.

Jupiter will be in ‘opposition’ on Thursday, August 19, which means it will appear directly opposite the Sun in the sky, with Thursday night at midnight the time it will be closest to the Earth.

Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine David Moore said Jupiter will be the brightest thing in the sky.

“For the naked eye it’s the brightest ‘star’ in the sky. It’s 15 times brighter than the brightest star in the sky,” he said.

“Jupiter is closest to Earth this week so it’s at its very brightest and it also means it rises as the Sun sets and sets as the Sun rises, so in other words it’s up all night long from dusk until dawn. And because it’s the brightest thing in the night’s sky after the Moon, it’s incredibly easy to see.”

Mr Moore added: “Usually once a month it will pair up with the Moon, the Moon will pass by Jupiter because the Moon is going around the Earth faster, so it wraps all the planets every month. In fact that’s where the word month comes from, there are 12 full moons every year.

“The big naked eyesight is on Saturday night when the moon is closet to Jupiter and that’ll be a fantastic sight and the highlight of the month. The moon will have Jupiter just above it so people looking at the moon on Saturday will see this brilliant star just to the upper left of the moon.”

“Even the full moon won’t dwarf the brightness of Jupiter so that’s going to be the most spectacular naked eyesight,” he said.

Mr Moore recommends if you’ve got a pair of binoculars, to hold them “really steady” and you will be able see up to four of Jupiter’s moons very close to the planet.

He said Galileo first did this 400 years ago when he built his first telescope and looked at the night sky.

“His telescope was about as powerful as a pair of binoculars you can buy in the shops these days for €20,” Mr Moore said.

If you have a small telescope, it should be able to show the cloud belts on Jupiter and the moon very easily.

Mr Moore said if you have a more powerful telescope, you will be able to see lots of cloud belts on Jupiter, the moons passing in front of the planets and the shadow of the moons crossing the disk of Jupiter.

However, the astronomical spectacle could well be spoiled if the Irish weather has its way, as Met Éireann is predicting cloudy, unsettled weather towards the end of the week.

Jupiter is the biggest planet in the solar system. It is 11 times wider than the Earth and it spins the fastest of all the planets.

Mr Moore said this event happens every 13 months.

“Jupiter is five and a bit times further from the Sun than we are, so it takes 12 years to go once around the Sun. Roughly speaking, Jupiter is going to be closest to the Sun in September of next year.”