‘By Easter, non-essential retail will have been shut for half a year’ – Retailers and vintners concerned at pace of vaccine roll-out and uncertainty over reopening

News that the current Covid-19 restrictions would continue until next month did not surprise the Licensed Vintners Association, whose CEO Donall O’Keeffe said vaccine roll-out is the key to society opening up again in the future.

“We had expected the announcement. We knew that opening this side of Easter was not a reality,” he told the Irish Independent.

“When the pubs closed last March we thought the worst case scenario was that we would be closed until the summer of last year, not the summer of this year. It goes to show how Covid can continue to surprise us in a negative way.

“A combination of continued suppression and the roll-out of the vaccine is what gives us the fastest route to reopening, but the pace of vaccine roll-out is a concern. The longer this goes on the worse it is for publicans and it is hard to predict what the effect will be and how many pubs don’t reopen again.

“The manner in which there is a reopening is also a concern. Will there be restrictions? What will the consumer response be? These are unknowns,” he added.

Retail Excellence Ireland (REI), who represent 2,200 members across the country, said the ongoing uncertainty about when non-essential retail will open is doing damage to the sector.

“By the time Easter comes around, non-essential retail will have been shut for half a year, and the fixed costs such as rent still need to be paid,” said REI managing director Duncan Graham.

“The only outlet for many traders has been to build an online business, and for the smaller operators, their e-commerce facilities are still only in their infancy and do not make up the difference that open trading allows.

“Paschal Donohoe is talking about putting VAT back up to 23pc, and we have had no confirmation that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and Covid Restrictions Support Scheme will continue beyond the first quarter. So there is lots of uncertainty and lots of businesses will be wondering how they will survive.

“Nobody wants the open/close cycle to continue, so when non-essential retail opens again it needs to be for good, and the vaccine roll-out plays a big part in that.

"But our vaccine roll-out appears to be painfully slow compared to our nearest neighbours. That’s a worry, and vaccination needs to be ramped-up,” he added.

Adrian Cummins, the CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, which represents 3,000 businesses around the country, called on the Government to double the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme funds and maintain and increase the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme in order to support the sector while it remains closed.

“There will be casualties, but proper supports might mitigate against how many there will be,” said Mr Cummins.

“The continued restrictions were well flagged but we would like to see dialogue with the Government in how the summer will look for tourism and the hospitality industry.

“The roll-out of the vaccine is of huge concern to us. I was talking to my counterpart in Israel and he was telling me they will be fully open by May.”

Online Editors