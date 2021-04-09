B*witched star Sinéad O’Carroll breaks down as she recalls her Celtic Tiger financial struggles

Sinéad O’Carroll, one of four members of the late ’90s Irish girl band B*witched was in tears as she recalled how she felt “terrible” and “desperate” during her financial struggles.

The singer recently opened up about the financial problems she incurred during the last recession in 2006.

The girl band had a successful run from 1997 to 2002 in both Europe and the US, releasing two albums and eight singles.

Their top hits C’est la Vie, Rollercoaster and Blame It On The Weatherman reached number one spots in Ireland.

On the Starting Over podcast with former bandmates, the B*witched singer said she invested her money in multiple properties before the crash of the Celtic Tiger.

In the episode titled ‘Financial Loss’, she said, “In my head I thought, right I’m going to invest in that property because that will be their college fees and I’ll invest in that property because that will be my pension.

“I had all these plans in my head that that’s what I was going to do so when I had kids I could maybe sit back and not really worry.”

However, as the Celtic boom came crashing down, Sinéad didn’t move into any of the properties and chose to rent an apartment in Wicklow instead.

To make matters worse, Sinéad’s husband had lost his job around the same time, adding to their financial worries.

The B*witched singer said she didn’t think she would spend the next 13 or 14 years raising her two children in an apartment.

“It was really difficult to see the properties that you invested cut in half and then you’re paying these mortgage payments and then I’m literally borrowing from Peter to pay Paul,” she told the podcast.

The band member broke down in tears as she recalled being pregnant with son Zane, and what the kids would be left with after her death.

“I remember I had all these properties and they were all in my name because I was the one that invested and borrowed, the responsibility of that was huge,” she said.

“I remember thinking, oh my god but if I die they’ll have a house, if I die and I’m not here then they’ll be looked after”, because I was so terrified everything was going to be taken and we wouldn’t have a home.”

Sinéad added, “I didn’t feel panic I just felt desperate and I just felt like this is my responsibility this financial loss that is happening to me right now it’s all to do with me.”

Sinéad subsequently went on a reunion tour with her old band, as well as appearing on Dancing With The Stars.

