Buy long life food now due to food shortages this winter Supermacs owner Pat McDonagh says

The founder and owner of Supermac’s is advising people to buy long-life food now, as he fears there will be a shortage this winter.

Pat McDonagh said the war in Ukraine is having a huge impact on food production, leading to a sharp increase in prices.

His comments come as McDonald's today announced an increase in some items on its Irish menu, with a cheeseburger now costing 20c dearer at €1.70.

"Everybody has to get through it, we have to adapt to the new situation and deal with it - and it will level itself out,” the Supermacs owner told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder.

'I would be recommending people to buy a bit of long-life food early …I do honestly think that [people should stock up].'

"I would be concerned, though, in one sense there could be a little bit of a scarcity of food towards the end of the winter up towards December.”

Mr McDonagh said he’s seen a 40pc increase in the cost of beef and chicken that he buys for Supermacs.

'Look the cost of fuel and food is going to continue to grow. The cost of beef to ourselves has gone up 40pc likewise with chicken,” he said.

"The price of cooking oil has nearly doubled in the last six months because most of it comes from the sunflower in Ukraine.

"That's not being produced in a lot of cases this year... and then the cost of fertiliser, farmers didn't fertilise this year.

"So I think you'll have a lowering of the food productivity in this country as well for the autumn.

"I can't predict what happens, but I'm just assessing it in my own way".