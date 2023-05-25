‘Butterfly skin’ patients in Ireland say gel breakthrough offers huge hope

Around 300 people in Ireland suffering with the painful and incurable condition known as ‘butterfly skin’ have been given new hope after a breakthrough treatment was approved for use in the US.

Butterfly skin, or epidermolysis bullosa (EB), is a genetic condition which causes the skin to blister at the slightest touch and, in severe cases, daily bandage changes can take three-to-four hours.

American researchers, however, have discovered that a newly developed gene therapy gel (Beremagene geperpavec or B-VEC), helps to heal the blisters.

Over two-thirds (67pc) of patients who took part in clinical trials reported that their wounds healed completely after six months.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now approved it for use in the US – and the therapy is on course to be available this side of the Atlantic, pending approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Sinead Hickey, Head of Research at EB charity Debra Ireland, said the new treatment provided huge hope to EB patients in Ireland, their families and carers.

“This is a huge step for people living with EB in the United States and gives them a chance to have a better quality of life,” she said.

“We hope that (manufacturer) Krystal Biotech’s application to the EMA will be successful and result in treatment for those with EB in Ireland in the coming years.”

The new gel applies two copies of the collagen VII gene to strengthen the skin, preventing blisters forming on the surface.

Participants in the B-VEC trial at Stanford University in California reported that the treatment is a life-changer and large wounds they have had for years either disappeared or improved beyond recognition.

Krystal Biotech said data from its clinical trials, published in the scientific journals Nature Medicine and the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that the gel “safely and effectively improved wound healing”.

“For so many years, all we have been able to offer EB patients was palliative care, but now, based on the strength of the company’s clinical trial data, there is a safe and effective FDA approved treatment,” said Suma Krishnan, President of Research & Development at Krystal Biotech.

The new drug – which can be administered by a healthcare professional in either a clinical setting or in the home – could be available to EB patients in the US by this autumn.

In Europe, the drug has been granted orphan status – the first step in the EMA licensing process – and Krystal is hoping to start the authorisation procedure later this year, with potential approval in 2024.

Debra Ireland chief executive Jimmy Fearon said recent developments in groundbreaking gene therapy showed the importance of funding studies into new therapies for the disease, which affects around 300 people in Ireland.

"Any treatment that has the potential to reduce the impact of the four-hour bandage changes is very welcome,” he added.