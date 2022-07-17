17 July 2022; Conor Nash, age 9, with his sister Áine, age 7, from Knockaderry in Limerick during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

17 July 2022; Limerick supporters, Lottie and Harry White, from Newcastlewest, Limerick, before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

17 July 2022; Kilkenny supporter Billy Hayes, from Graigue Ballycallan, Kilkenny, before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

17 July 2022; Limerick supporters from Bruff before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

17 July 2022; Kilkenny supporters before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A forest of green, black and amber has taken over the space outside of Croke Park as excitement builds for an epic between hurling aristocrats Kilkenny and three-in-a-row chasers Limerick.

The Irish Independent spent the hot morning with the families and eager fans waiting outside the stadium.

Jones’ Rd was overcome with fans of both teams huddled around shades and having cool drinks as the sun shone down on what is being called a heatwave, with temperature set to reach record highs of 32C.

Eileen and her son Jamie from Co. Limerick insist their county is well poised to retain the title.

“I think it is going to be a tight match. I’m hoping Limerick will get over the line. And I think we’ll do it by three points, maybe four,” said Eileen.

As for the heat, Eileen admitted it could affect the game.

“Absolutely very hard to play hurling in that heat, but them lads are well prepared for that heat with plenty of water. Yeah, well prepared.”

Anthony and Paddy also said it was their time to win after the reigning hold Kilkenny has had over hurling, having won 36 All-Ireland championships.

“Kilkenny are sick of winning, they’ve won 36 times. So they should be sick. That’s why there’s hardly any of them here. We didn’t win for 40 years. It’s a bit like the comet coming in to get rid of the dinosaurs,” Anthony said.

When asked how they felt about losing their two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch, who won’t be playing due to an ankle injury, Paddy said “Well, he hasn’t been there all year. We’ve literally been winning without him.”

“He hasn’t been here all year so we should be okay. If we lose, which we won’t, but we can’t blame him because he hasn’t been here.

“I was here in 2018 when we won it for the first time since 1973. Hopefully they can do it again in front of the fans,” added Anthony.

Siobhan and her two children, Oscar and Ollie, travelled from Co. Kilkenny and are positive that they will put a stop to Limerick’s streak.

“We're going to win because Limerick have one of their best players injured,” said Oscar. With his mother adding “and because we’re just the best team anyway.”

“It could a historic match because there's two great teams coming in to play one match and it could be a tough game. There could be very few points,” said Oscar.

As for the heat, Ollie was worried about how it could affect Kilkenny over Limerick due to the black colour of the jerseys.

The two boys were excited nonetheless, waving their flags around and jumping with joy in what is going to be their first All-Ireland Final.

“They’ve got butterflies in their stomachs,” said Siobhan.

