Butchers reveal what’s on the menu for people this Christmas dinner

As a nation, we like to consider ourselves relatively sophisticated when it comes to our food choices, with a keen eye on all the ‘woke’ global trends.

Many people are now choosing to go meat-free a few days a week or have stopped eating it altogether as we are more mindful of our carbon footprint.

But when it comes to marking the most special meal of the year, namely our Christmas dinner, we are taking comfort in the familiar.

Far from embracing the concept of a Vegan Christmas nut roast, we are still harking back to traditional times with ham and turkey most definitely still on the menu.

Given that last year was our first experience of a Covid-Christmas, this year will feel more celebratory given that restrictions will hopefully allow for four households to meet indoors.

For many Irish families, nothing less than a big turkey dinner with all the trimmings will suffice.

Paddy Gleeson of Gleeson Butchers said they are selling more whole turkeys this year than they did last year with orders coming in six to eight weeks in advance. And while some people may opt for a turkey crown over a whole bird, the meat still features strongly.

“Last year was hard on people,” he said.

“Christmas dinners as such weren’t really meant to happen so people bought smaller amounts of food whereas this year, the rules are not as strict.

"People are saying ‘You know what? I didn’t see my folks last year so I'm having them over this year, I won’t have a lot more occasions with them.’

"It's beyond just having the Christmas dinner; it’s about getting back together again.”

People are also eating more turkey all the year-round as it’s a good low-fat, high-protein option for those counting the calories.

While turkey is still king for the Yuletide season, the slimmed-down version is proving more popular and long gone are the days of the super-sized poultry with 12lbs now the average bird.

“Turkey is still part of the Christmas dinner as much as it ever was but it may not be the central focus anymore,” said Mr Gleeson.

“There was a time when turkey was a rarity. It had to feed a big crowd for a long period as shops were closed.

“Now the shops are open the next day so while turkey is part of the dinner, it’s not the biggest thing.

"And people are more used to it now whereas before, it used to be just once a year thing.

"It's not for special occasions and nobody buys a 20 or 30lbs turkey anymore. Anything over 15lbs wouldn’t fit in most peoples’ ovens. ”

With food waste a huge problem, he also encouraged people to think carefully before they bought their turkey in terms of how many guests they were having and if they also wanted enough left over for those tasty, day-after sandwiches.

Kieran O’Mahony of O’Mahony Meats Ltd, a catering company in Dublin’s Coolock that also sells to the public, said he has seen no change in this year's demand for Christmas staples like ham and turkey.

So far, they have sold approximately 400 whole turkeys and 1,000 turkey breasts and they see the same customers ordering from them year after year.

People also buy fillet steaks and ribs of beef for Christmas as they mix up the menu for those who don’t eat a turkey dinner.

“My experience from last Christmas was that people bought more food for their house because they weren’t going out.

"They weren’t going to go out to other places and I imagine it will be the same this year,” he said.

So what does a top TV chef like Gary O’Hanlon have for the big day?

For him, the Donegal man goes full traditional for dinner with his wife Annette and their three young children.

“Personally, I’m a traditionalist and it’s the one time of year that I look forward to cooking a turkey.

“I’d say if any of my guests saw anything other than turkey, they would be very disappointed,” he told the Irish Independent.

“As far as the white meat versus dark meat argument, that’s a generational thing.

“I’ve seen with my own parents, if you just got the crown and left out the leg and thigh meat, they’d be annoyed as they love that more than the breast meat.

"I can speak with authority in my own house and say, it’s absolutely turkey all the way and then a rib of beef on New Years.”

As for avoiding any Christmas-day disasters with frozen poultry, he recommends using a good-quality meat thermometer to test the deepest part of the turkey and 75C is the magic number.

But try to avoid jabbing it too many times in an overly-enthusiastic fashion or you’ll end up losing all the juices.

“Do your first check after two hours and ten minutes and that will give you a good idea.

Once you’re up over 70, give it a few more minutes but 75 is the golden number.”