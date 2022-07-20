Businessman to be extradited from UK charged over armed raid in which Det Gda Adrian Donohoe died

A businessman will be extradited back to Ireland in the coming weeks charged over an armed raid during which a garda was shot dead.

James Flynn (31), originally from south Armagh, is accused of robbery at Lordship credit union near Dundalk, Co Louth, in January 2013.

During the raid, detective garda Adrian Donohoe, who was on an armed cash escort, was shot and fatally wounded.

In 2020 Aaron Brady (32) was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum 40-year term.

The investigation continued after his conviction and last July, James Flynn was arrested in Watford on foot of an extradition warrant.

He has been in custody ever since while attempting to fight his removal from the UK.

In April, Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered his extradition back to Ireland but this was appealed to the High Court.

Today this appeal was dismissed and James Flynn is due to be brought back to Ireland to be formally charged with the credit union robbery.

He is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit burglary in different counties between September 2012 and January 2013.

Flynn is expected to be returned to Ireland within the next 14 days and will then be brought before a court to be formally charged.

During the hearing in April, Flynn’s barrister argued that his client shouldn’t be extradited citing the passage of time between the offence and his arrest.

The court was also told that James Flynn is suffering from memory loss and is unable to recall the events around the time of the credit union robbery.

Lawyers representing the Irish authorities argued that there was only a delay because of the complexity of the investigation which generated 6,000 lines of inquiry, 3,300 statements and 3,300 reports.

The major investigation also spanned lines of inquiry in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia and America.

A co-accused, Dundalk man Brendan ‘Benny’ Treanor’ (33), is due to go on trial before the Special Criminal Court next year also charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.