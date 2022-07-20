Businessman killed in Co Down plane crash flew niece to Scotland the day before his death

One of the victims of a plane crash on Tuesday night has been named as businessman Philip Murdock, from Hillsborough.

Two people died in the tragedy at Newtownards Airport in Co Down around 8pm.

It is understood that the other victim was a young woman, although her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Both were members of the Ulster Flying Club, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Kernan Aviation Flying School in Craigavon, Mr Murdock completed his first solo flight in January 2018.

He was the managing director of the Craigavon-based firm Envision Intelligent Solutions, which he founded 11 years ago. He had more than 20 years of experience in the security sector.

The company, which specialises in technology, declined to comment on his death.

The business won innovation of the year in the UK-wide Security and Fire Excellence Awards in London last December.

It won for developing a turnstile product during the Covid lockdown designed to keep building site workers safe.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart paid tribute to Mr Murdock, whom she knew in both a personal and professional capacity.

“He was a lovely man with a great business head. Obviously, this is devastating news,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“My condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his entire family circle and that of the other victim.

“Deaths are always tragic, but these circumstances are [particularly] awful.”

A day before the tragedy, Mr Murdock flew his niece from Newtownards to Prestwick in Scotland, completing the trip in 22 minutes and writing online he had been “delighted” to do so.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation, alongside specialist officers from the PSNI.

The Ulster Flying Club said: “On behalf of the chairman, directors, members and staff of the club, it is with great sadness and regret that we must share the tragic news that two of our members lost their lives in the aircraft crash that took place at our airfield in Newtownards.”

An eyewitness said the plane crashed into hedges near the Cloud 9 restaurant.

A woman who works in the reception area of the Londonderry Park Sports Pavilion opposite the airport said she “couldn’t sleep” after witnessing the disaster.

“I think the pilot was trying to make his way back to the airfield,” said Alana, who did not wish to give her surname.

She was driving with her brother down Portaferry Road when they noticed the aircraft flying close to them at a very low height.

“I think he was trying to get away from any crash site where there could have been more casualties,” Alana said.

“He could have kept going over Castlebawn, but he actually turned and was trying possibly to land.

“He could have ended up in the car park or on top of the traffic with the wind.

“If the wind had toppled him when he wobbled that first time...if he had flipped over then, it [the plane] could have landed right on top of us.

“It’s possible he could have gone into the garage or main road as well, so there could have been a lot more casualties.

“Fair play to him. I think that he was trying to make his way to the airfield where there were going to be [fewer] casualties.”