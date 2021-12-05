| 1.4°C Dublin

Businessman installs air filtration system in office to woo staff back from remote working

Philip Mackessy, CEO of Mackessy Technology in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

Philip Mackessy, CEO of Mackessy Technology in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

Philip Mackessy, CEO of Mackessy Technology in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

Philip Mackessy, CEO of Mackessy Technology in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

The owner of a tech business has invested in an air filtration system to woo his staff back to the office – and all 15 are now back at their desks.

Philip Mackessy, of Mackessy Technology in  Limerick, said he has also offered to buy the devices for his employees’ personal use at home.

He believes businesses will struggle to retain workers if remote working continues.

“Sending people home is not a means of keeping them safe. We have a mental health crisis because of these prolonged lockdowns, so telling people to work from home again is a blunt instrument,” he said.

The businessman installed a hospital-grade filtration system at the company’s 2,500 sq ft office on Henry Street. It is around the size of a small water cooler and runs constantly.

He said Government advice for staff to work remotely again as Covid-19 infections remain high would be “absolutely detrimental” to his business and believes devices such as the Mia Air Hepa 14 he uses, should be subsidised in the workplace.

There have also been calls for the Government to provide Hepa filters for the country’s classrooms to combat the spread of Covid-19 in schools.

“I offered each of my staff one of the smaller Mia Air systems for their home as it is not only when they’re here in the office that I want them safe.

“If we were to support Government advice on working from home, it would hugely damage our business. It didn’t work for us being remote during the first lockdown, we wanted the team in here.

“We found that the majority of the team wanted to come into the office, they needed that social interaction, which suffered hugely when we were at home.

“Working remotely will affect retention of staff, it does not work for everyone.

“It’s not as easy as saying ‘everyone go home and you’ll be fine’.”

