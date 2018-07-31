THE race for the Áras is moving into the next phase as hopeful challengers to Michael D Higgins make their first public pitches today.

Businessman Gavin Duffy and other presidential hopefuls to make first public pitches today

Three hopefuls vying for a nomination from local authorities will make their case before a meeting of Waterford City and County Council this afternoon.

Before the council today are: Joan Freeman, a high profile mental health campaigner and Independent senator and Gavin Duffy, a businessman and former Dragon’s Den star.

Local reps will also hear from Patrick Feeney.

Each prospective candidate will have half an hour to speak.

However, a motion to nominate a candidate cannot be signed until a presidential election order is signed. It is expected the order will be signed next month.

Anyone looking to run for the presidency needs the support of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

With Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil backing the sitting president and Sinn Féin set to run a candidate on their the local authority route is believed to be the best bet for many hopefuls.

