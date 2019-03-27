Businessman attacked during violent break-in at family home

GARDAI are hunting for a burglary gang who left a businessman needing hospital treatment following a violent break-in at his family home.

GARDAI are hunting for a burglary gang who left a businessman needing hospital treatment following a violent break-in at his family home.

At least four masked men armed with sledgehammers and screwdrivers broke into the home in Shaen, Portlaoise at around 9.50pm last night.

The homeowner, who runs a local electronics business, was assaulted during the aggravated burglary.

Four other people, believed to be two females and two males including the homeowner’s daughter, were in the property at the time. It is understood they were also assaulted but did not require hospital treatment.

The gang, described as wearing black and covering their faces, fled on foot after taking jewellery and cash from the property.

An investigation is underway by gardai in Portlaoise who are attempting to identify the burglary gang.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí at Portlaoise are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred at Shaen, Portlaoise, Co Laois at approximately 9.50pm yesterday, Tuesday 26th March 2019. Four masked men armed with what is described as sledge hammers and screwdrivers entered house and assaulted occupants ( 3 females and two males) The suspects stole jewellery, cash and other items.

“One of the injured (male) was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he being treated for injuries sustained.”

Online Editors