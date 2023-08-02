Businessman and property developer Jim Kennedy dies aged 76

He is survived by his wife and ten children.

Originally from Abbeyleix, Co Laois, the prolific businessman worked as a farmer, auctioneer, publican, builder, property developer and slot machine operator at different times in his life.

A corruption trial involving the late businessman collapsed in 2013 when the chief state witness, former lobbyist Frank Dunlop, fell ill.

Mr Dunlop had testified that Mr Kennedy gave him £25,000 in cash to pay bribes in order to get land in Carrickmines, south Dublin rezoned in 1991.

The claims were strongly denied by Mr Kennedy, though the tribunal concluded that he had been “aware” that Mr Dunlop may be required to pay money to councillors in the course of his “lobbying endeavours on Mr Kennedy’s behalf.”

The Planning Tribunal stated that this “constituted corrupt activity on the part of Mr Dunlop and Mr Kennedy.”

Mr Kennedy died on Monday in a London hospital.