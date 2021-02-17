Businessman Aaron Forde steps down from another Stateboard after ‘kn***er’ tweets

The businessman who was forced to withdraw as chair of the Shannon Group over tweets about the Traveller community has stepped down from another State board.

Former agri-food chief executive Aaron Forde tendered his resignation from the board of Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) following discussions with the Department of Agriculture today.

Last night, Mr Forde’s appointment to the Shannon Group was withdrawn by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan after comments he made about social welfare recipients and the Traveller community emerged.

Today, a spokesperson for Agriculture Minister Charlie Mconalogue confirmed Mr Forde has also resigned from Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

“Mr Aaron Forde has today tendered his resignation from the board of Bord Iascaigh Mhara,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Forde was appointed to State agency overseeing the fisheries in November. He tendered his resignation today after a discussion with an official from the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, State-funded charity Proudly Made In Africa has insisted they will not be asking Mr Forde to resign as the chair of their board.

Proudly Made in Africa chief executive Vikki Brennan said the charity has “absolutely no intention of asking him step down”.

“We champion minorities and we are about fair and equitable trade so we don’t look kindly on anyone calling out minorities on a public forum,” Ms Brennan told Independent.ie

However, she added: “The person I know who joined our board is not a person I associate with those tweets.”

Ms Brennan said the businessman has been “fantastic” since he joined the charity and has overseen the introduction of a diversity strategy.

Independent.ie revealed as series of tweets from Mr Forde’s accounts in which he made remarks about the Traveller community.

In response to a tweet about the legal basis of public service cards, Mr Forde wrote: “Do the kn***ers who are collecting multiple SW [social welfare] payments have one.”

In response to another tweet about members of the Traveller community seeking stables for horses on a social housing development in Tipperary, Mr Forde wrote: (sic) “Kn****red have the country robbed.”

While responding to another news article about the Traveller community, he wrote: “Plenty of interaction with them stealing, intimidating illegal parking etc.”

Two of the tweets were posted during the Presidential election in 2018 when controversial candidate Peter Casey criticised travellers in Tipperary for refusing to move into a social housing development because the local council had not provided stables for their horses.

Mr Forde’s appointment was cancelled hours after it was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Mr Forde was interviewed by Mr Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughten and was among a number of candidates forward by the Public Appointment Service (PAS).

