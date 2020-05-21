Businesses warned not to reopen unless 'allowed to do so' under Covid roadmap

THE Government has warned businesses that they should not reopen unless they are “allowed to do so” under the roadmap as they risk undermining progress being made to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Department of the Taoiseach senior official Liz Canavan said there are concerns that businesses “which are not aligned with the roadmap” are reopening earlier than set out in the Government's roadmap document.

“We understand the temptation to do so for retailers and for customers. But we have to be really clear: even if you're applying the return to work safety protocol you cannot open unless you're specifically allowed to do so under the roadmap,” Ms Canavan told a briefing on Thursday.

Along with essential services like supermarkets and pharmacies a limited number of retail outlets are designated as being able to reopen under phase one of the roadmap which came into effect on Monday. These include garden centres, hardware stores, IT and electrical shops, mobile phone shops, and car and bike mechanics

Ms Canavan said that phase one was a “small step” but that there is concern not just about the safety of businesses reopening earlier than designated under the roadmap but also the volume of people moving around.

“Those businesses who claim they can open safely or see a loophole in the health regulations are not respecting the spirit of the approach that is set out in the roadmap. They risk slowing down progress for everyone else," she said.

Ms Canavan appealed to businesses to take “the responsible approach”.

The senior official told the briefing for journalists that over 55,500 employers are now registered with the temporary wage subsidy scheme, which covers up to 85pc of employees' wages, with over 473,500 employees now having received at least one payment.

A total of €1,048bn has been paid out by the State under the scheme since it was set up in March, Ms Canavan informed the briefing.

The Government is understood to be particularly concerned that some homeware stores are reopening when the advice is that they should not in phase one.

Ms Canavan there was a concern that if some pubs reopen earlier than planned from next month that other businesses will follow suit.

“People are prepared to go along with things if they think everybody else is so obviously we are trying to manage that,” she said.

She said the Government was in talks with key business sectors including the hospitality industry about managing expectations.

Ms Canavan said she did not know if earlier reopening would be permitted for some businesses - but did not rule it out.

Meanwhile, Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said it's "foolish" that hardware stores have been allowed reopen but homeware shops have to stay closed as coronavirus restrictions were eased this week.

He said reopening measures have to "make sense" and also that there should be "more nuance" suggesting people who live more than 5km from their local golf course should be allowed travel there for a game.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the transmission of coronavirus has effectively been suppressed in the community.

He said this week's easing of restrictions has seen people return to work and shops reopen.

Mr Varadkar said there has been "broad compliance" with the new rules.

Mr Martin pointed to Department of Health research showing that 85pc of people are willing to wear face covering where recommended and said that he doesn't believe that complacency has to be feared.

But he said: "Rather, we have to have clarity in what is proposed so that measures make sense and are credible."

He warned that it's "uncertainty and inconsistency which causes trouble."

Mr Martin highlighted the rules on which retailers could open this week saying: "The division between, which shops are allowed to open, and those which must remain closed, simply makes no sense.

"And in some cases it's damaging the credibility of the overall restrictions."

He argued: "The distinction between hardware stores and homeware stores in my view is foolish.

"And there's now no doubt whatsoever that stores which are allowed to open are actively trying to fill the gaps created by keeping other types of stores closed. "From a competition perspective, there has been a clear unfairness there."

He also raised concern that the 5km limit on travel for exercise is "simply concentrating movement into a limited number of locations, the exact opposite of what we should want."

Mr Martin said it makes it harder to sustain social distancing in areas with a higher population density" and doesn't appear to be part of the restrictions being used by other countries which are a similar stage in their response efforts.

Mr Martin added: "I don't play golf, but if you’re saying you can play golf on the one hand, but then you can't really play golf if your golf course is six kilometres away I think that's the kind of stuff we just need to refine maybe to be more nuanced in how we do things."

He said there should be consultation with every sector on reopening as they may propose solutions that haven't occurred to officials.

