Bus union threatens industrial action over outsourcing plan

A transport union has threatened to mount industrial action over plans to outsource 10pc of Bus Éireann services from 2021.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) plans to further outsource key routes into the capital currently operated by the semi-state transport company, which lost the right to operate six services on the Kildare bus corridor earlier this year after UK firm GoAhead won the contract.

In a decision, the NTA said it would award Bus Éireann a five-year contract from next year to operate services, with the caveat that the contract will be amended in 2021 to reduce services by up to 10pc in the Dublin commuter belt.

These routes would be subject to a public tender, which Bus Éireann could enter, it added.

There will be no changes to Dublin Bus, which will continue operate all its services between 2021 and 2026.

However, the NTA has yet to decide if any new services within the city will be operated by the incumbent or put out to tender.

Both Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union reacted angrily to the plan.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said the proposal for Bus Éireann would be “vigorously opposed” and threatened industrial action.

“The announcement by the NTA of its intention to tender out 10pc of Bus Éireann routes and the privatisation of State jobs is something that will be vigorously opposed by the NBRU,” he said.

“The determination of the NTA, supported by the Thatcherite ideology of the Fine Gael led Government, to aggressively attack semi-state jobs cannot be allowed to go unchallenged by those from across the political spectrum that profess to oppose the privatisation of State services.

“Handing over millions of taxpayers money to private corporations whilst at the same time paying workers a pittance is nothing less than a State supported race to the bottom.”

“Public transport services should not be privatised on the basis of spurious competitiveness arguments, “ Siptu spokesman John Murphy said.

“Bus users are entitled to decent, reliable services not those provided as part of a race to the bottom in standards and in conditions of work.

“We have all seen the problems associated with the open tendering of waste collection services across the State and the chaos they have created.”

