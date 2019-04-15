Bus Éireann to hire over 150 drivers

BUS Éireann is hiring over 150 drivers rising from €35,348 to €40,924 after four years.

The commercial semi state company said it has begun a campaign to recruit more drivers to work in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

A spokesperson said a driver in year one would earn €677.44 for a 39-hour week.

This rises to €784.29 a week in year four, but drivers can also earn overtime and avail of pension and medical schemes.

Bus Éireann said the new jobs are required for expanded services on a number of routes.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people who enjoy working with the general public in a busy and ever growing environment,” said Chief Customer Officer, Allen Parker.

He said the recruitment campaign follows a recent Open Day for women drivers.

“Our first new female driver commenced employment late last month, so if you’re looking for a new and exciting role apply today,” he said.

Candidates need a category D licence and must be at least 23 years of age.

Online Editors